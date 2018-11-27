Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,255 Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,536,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,186,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $189.23 and a 12-month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

