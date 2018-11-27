Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $699,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 175.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 350,558 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,335,735.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

