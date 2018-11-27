Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $162.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.