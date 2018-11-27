Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPGI stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $162.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
