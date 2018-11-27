Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 129,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Underhill Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-increased-by-meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.