Glassman Wealth Services Takes $118,000 Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 184,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 17.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BCE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in BCE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/glassman-wealth-services-takes-118000-position-in-bce-inc-bce.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.