GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. GMS’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GMS opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $39.98.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn Ross bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $49,999.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $222,559 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

