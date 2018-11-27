Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Godaddy were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $150,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 610.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $3,612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,857. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

