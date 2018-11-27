Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 472,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,774,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

