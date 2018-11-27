Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

