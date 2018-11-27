Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Polaris Industries worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Saturday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

