Goldfield Corp (GV) Short Interest Update

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,765 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 167,247 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goldfield by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldfield by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldfield by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 590,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,252,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,552. Goldfield has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

