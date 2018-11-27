Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRH (CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CRH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE CRH opened at $28.13 on Monday. CRH has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,025,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 489,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 32.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 738,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

