Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 810 Price Target for HSBC (HSBA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 723.43 ($9.45).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 673.80 ($8.80) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

