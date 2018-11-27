GoldPieces (GP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. GoldPieces has a total market cap of $29,346.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldPieces coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, GoldPieces has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.02339733 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009883 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000329 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000807 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001540 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces (GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldPieces

GoldPieces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPieces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

