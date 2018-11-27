Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/golub-capital-bdc-gbdc-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.