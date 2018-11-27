Grande Portage Resources (GPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 527550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

