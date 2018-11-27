Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $112,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,948,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,286,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 83.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,910,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Teck Resources by 41.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 560,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 164,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

