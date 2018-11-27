Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $89,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

