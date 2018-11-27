Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $81.20 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,577 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $81,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 2,186,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.60 per share, with a total value of $209,074,618.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

