Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $96.43 Million Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.77% of Encana worth $96,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth $209,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clayton Harvey Woitas purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $878,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 235,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,414. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

NYSE ECA opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

