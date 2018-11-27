Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $750,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $299,823. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWB opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

