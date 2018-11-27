Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 279,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,017.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

