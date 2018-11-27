Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.
In related news, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Story: Insider Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.