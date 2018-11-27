Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/greenwood-capital-associates-llc-has-610000-holdings-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.