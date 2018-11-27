Greggs (GRG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (up from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,273.75 ($16.64).

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,412 ($18.45) on Tuesday. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 994.50 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.30).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

