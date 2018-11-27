Greif, Inc. (GEF) Holdings Reduced by Axa

Axa lessened its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Greif were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $17,584,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Greif by 966.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 27.3% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 87,942 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Greif by 17.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Greif by 52.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

