GWG Holdings Inc (GWGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GWG an industry rank of 35 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GWG alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GWG in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned about 0.61% of GWG as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GWGH opened at $5.79 on Friday. GWG has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.96. GWG had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Research analysts forecast that GWG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GWG (GWGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.