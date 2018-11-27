Hallador Energy (HNRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.45

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNRG shares. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $50,248.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,934,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

