Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 16,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

