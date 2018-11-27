Halliburton (HAL) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 146,946 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 241,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

