Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given a $27.00 target price by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,317,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,977,000 after purchasing an additional 622,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 538,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 322,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,135,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.