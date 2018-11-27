Hancock Holding (HBHC) Stake Increased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Hancock makes up 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hancock were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hancock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hancock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBHC remained flat at $$51.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hancock Holding has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

