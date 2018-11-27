Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563,565 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

HIG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

