HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HCP were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of HCP by 87.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

HCP stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.16. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

