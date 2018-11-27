HD Supply (HDS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.90 on Friday. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.