HD Supply (HDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect HD Supply to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. HD Supply has set its Q3 guidance at $0.95-1.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.22-3.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HD Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. HD Supply has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HD Supply stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

