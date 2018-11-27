Head to Head Analysis: Alanco Technologies (ALAN) & Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alanco Technologies and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 0 2 0 1 2.67

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alanco Technologies and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems 6.30% -94.81% 4.25%

Risk and Volatility

Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alanco Technologies and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.32 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 2.21 -$21.79 million $0.67 46.15

Alanco Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Alanco Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alanco Technologies Company Profile

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

