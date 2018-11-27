Head to Head Analysis: Dropcar (DCAR) and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY)

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropcar and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropcar $16.74 million 0.20 N/A N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.24 billion 0.72 $168.21 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has higher revenue and earnings than Dropcar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Dropcar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Dropcar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dropcar and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropcar 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dropcar does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dropcar and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropcar N/A -180.38% -95.33% Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 7.03% 7.49% 3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Dropcar has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt beats Dropcar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services. It also sells equipment for using fixed line and mobile services, including telephones, tablets, notebooks, TV sets, etc. In addition, the company provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, it offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. Additionally, the company provides electricity and natural gas services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Telecommunications PLC is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

