Head to Head Analysis: Mission Newenergy (MNELF) & Aemetis (AMTX)

Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mission Newenergy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mission Newenergy and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Newenergy and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -17.42% N/A -28.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Newenergy and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Newenergy N/A N/A -$156.69 million N/A N/A Aemetis $150.15 million 0.11 -$30.30 million N/A N/A

Aemetis has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Summary

Aemetis beats Mission Newenergy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mission Newenergy Company Profile

Mission NewEnergy Limited produces, refines, and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers soluble or corn syrup products to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Newenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Newenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.