Head to Head Analysis: Stratasys (SSYS) and HTC (HTCXF)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -4.10% 1.01% 0.83% HTC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and HTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.72 -$38.27 million $0.13 164.69 HTC $2.42 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

HTC has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stratasys and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 1 3 2 0 2.17 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys presently has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%.

Summary

Stratasys beats HTC on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

