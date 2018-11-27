Head-To-Head Comparison: QS Energy (QSEP) vs. TechnipFMC (FTI)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QS Energy does not pay a dividend. TechnipFMC pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

QS Energy has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34% TechnipFMC 1.42% 3.76% 1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QS Energy and TechnipFMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 356.41 -$4.83 million N/A N/A TechnipFMC $15.06 billion 0.72 $113.30 million $1.29 17.99

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QS Energy and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TechnipFMC 3 4 18 0 2.60

TechnipFMC has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.41%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than QS Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats QS Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves for companies in the oil and gas industry. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration companies in the oil and gas industry. The company operates in Russia, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

