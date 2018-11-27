Head-To-Head Contrast: Duluth (DLTH) & Almost Never Films (HLWD)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Duluth has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 4.76% 16.57% 9.03% Almost Never Films N/A -148.19% -16.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duluth and Almost Never Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 4 2 0 2.33 Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Duluth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duluth and Almost Never Films’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $471.45 million 1.77 $23.35 million $0.67 42.69 Almost Never Films $10,000.00 549.10 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duluth beats Almost Never Films on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

