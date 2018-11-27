Head to Head Survey: Blue Sphere (BLSP) vs. Match Group (MTCH)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

Match Group has a consensus target price of $52.31, suggesting a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere -156.01% -386.76% -39.31% Match Group 21.24% 60.95% 15.56%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -2.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Match Group $1.33 billion 8.19 $350.14 million $0.52 75.40

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Match Group beats Blue Sphere on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

