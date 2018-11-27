Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIIQ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 4,267,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,591. The firm has a market cap of $575.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.93. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

