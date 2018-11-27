Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Shares Up 6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.83. 1,345,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,432,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Transier sold 32,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $316,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

