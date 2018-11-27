Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.30 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 548,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,514. Henderson Diversified Income has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 97.67 ($1.28).

Get Henderson Diversified Income alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/henderson-diversified-income-limited-hdiv-declares-dividend-of-gbx-1-10.html.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.