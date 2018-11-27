Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

TEAM stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 2.73. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

