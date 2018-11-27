Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $44,341.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 965.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

