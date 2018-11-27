HeroNode (HER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,622.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $943,018.00 and $13,622.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.02390894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.08592130 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,104,698 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

