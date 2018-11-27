Hess Corp. (HES) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,566 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 35.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 937,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

