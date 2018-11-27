Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 116,337.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 129.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

